Before dawn Monday, at a military base in northeastern Syria, a US general delivered the bad news to his Syrian counterpart.

The United States was going to allow Turkish forces to move into the area, leaving the Kurdish-led Syrian militia vulnerable.

"You are leaving us alone," the Syrian commander, Mazlum Kobani, responded angrily, and accused the United States of complicity in a looming Turkish attack, according to a United States official and another person with knowledge of the meeting.

President Donald Trump's surprise announcement that the United States would allow Turkey to take over a swath of northeastern Syria, at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.