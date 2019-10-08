A Texas groom robbed a bank the day before his wedding to pay for the venue and his fiancee's ring, police have revealed.

Heath Bumpous, from Crockett, Texas, robbed the Citizens State Bank on Friday morning (local time) Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace shared on a Facebook Live video.

Wallace revealed that Bumpous was caught on surveillance footage with a weapon demanding cash from a clerk.

"He basically stated he was getting married tomorrow, he didn't have enough money for the wedding ring he wanted to buy and he needed to pay for the wedding venue," Wallace said.

The 36-year-old then drove down dirt service roads when he got called by his wife, he said in a confession.

His fiancee saw surveillance stills of her husband-to-be that police had posted on Facebook. After a discussion Bumpous was persuaded to turn himself in.

Wallace told NBC News that the wedding that was scheduled for Saturday (local time) did not happen.

"No wedding took place that I know of," he said, "It didn't happen in my jail."