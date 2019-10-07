A mother from the US is being hailed a hero after she foiled her son's alleged plot to commit a mass shooting at his school on the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine massacre.

The woman's 17-year-old son was arrested on September 17 and charged with threats to bomb and injure property.

Authorities say the mother discovered the teen's chilling detailed journal which mentioned specific firearms, explosives, locations and time of a planned attack for 20 April, 2020.

In the journal, the teen also planned to kill his own mother and her boyfriend.

The suspect's mother, who identified herself only by her first name Nicole, told CBS News that when she found her son's journal last month and confronted him about it, the boy claimed that he had been doing creative writing and that it was all "just a story".

The journal detailed plans to detonate pipe bombs and propane bombs inside backpacks that were to be placed inside the school tuck shop as well as in a van parked on campus.

He also wrote he'd "blast anyone in sight and "execute survivors".

Police hailed a woman named Nicole for contacting them after finding her son's journal detailing plans to attack his high school. Photo / CBS News

One chilling passage in the journal read, "Kill everyone possible, fight to the death", and 'kill self after maximum damage".

When police searched the College Park High School student's bedroom, they discovered the books The Anarchist Cookbook, which describes how to make explosives, and The Truth Behind Death at Columbine, reported My Columbia Basin.

Images of shooting guns in school and writings about murder and suicide were found, however there were no weapons found in the search.

Mother Nicole told CBS she wrestled with the decision of reporting her son, who has depression, but said in the end it was too big a risk to ignore.

Nicole's 17-year-old son reportedly wrote about using pipe bombs and various weapons to 'kill everyone possible' at College Park High School. Photo / CBS News

"I know a lot of people that go to College Place High School," the woman tearfully told the news outlet.

"Their lives would have been forever changed."

The woman said she loves her son and that he needs help.

"It takes a lot to do what I did. it wasn't easy."