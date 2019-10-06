A lawyer for the whistleblower whose complaint set off an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump said Sunday that the same legal team was now representing a second whistleblower, an intelligence official with firsthand knowledge of the president's interactions with Ukraine.

The new whistleblower "made a protected disclosure under the law and cannot be retaliated against," Mark S. Zaid, one of the lawyers, said on Twitter.

Zaid confirmed a report by ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos on his show, This Week, which said the new whistleblower had already been interviewed by the intelligence community's inspector general's office, but had not

