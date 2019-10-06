A key witness in the Amber Guyger case has been fatally shot just days after the police officer was sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing her black neighbour in his apartment, which she said she mistook for her own unit one floor below.

Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Photo / AP

Joshua Brown, a neighbour of Guyger's victim, testified for the prosecution in the trial and only days later he was ambushed and shot to death outside of his apartment in a Dallas neighbourhood, the New York Post reports.

Brown's body was found riddled with bullets around 10.30 pm on Friday (local time). He was rushed to Parkland Memorial Hospital and shortly died from his injuries.

Joshua Brown cried in court as he testified to what he heart on the night of Botham Jean's death. Photo / AP

The 28-year-old testified last week saying that he heard "two people meeting by surprise" and then two gunshots. He cried on the stand as he recounted the victim, Botham Jean, singing to gospel and Drake music through the door before the incident.

"He bravely came forward to testify when others wouldn't," Dallas County prosecutor Jason Hermus said as he applauded Brown for coming forward.

"If we had more people like him, we would have a better world."