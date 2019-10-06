When a giant fatberg was discovered in the sewer of a small coastal town in southwestern England last year, the company that manages the pipes was so mystified by the greasy mass of solidified fats and waste materials that it enlisted the help of scientists to discover what it was made of.

The grisly results of an autopsy were made public Friday, and they were not pretty, but held some surprises. Stuck within the massive, stomach-churning lump were wet wipes, as expected; oils; sanitary products; and even a set of false teeth.

Fatbergs are more commonly associated with large cities

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.