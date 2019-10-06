Warning: Distressing

Two-year-old Anthony Bunn was beaten to death by his mum and her boyfriend for refusing to eat a hog dog.

The Kansas mother will spend 20 years in prison for her part in the death of her son.

Elizabeth Woolheater pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse in relation to the death of her son Anthony Bunn, according to The Wichita Eagle.

Last week she was sentenced to 19 years and five months in jail for the death of the boy.

Woolheater reportedly told police she "lost it" because the boy would not swallow the pieces of hot dog she was trying to feed him for breakfast.

Her boyfriend Lucas Diel held the food to the boy's face as she hit him.

She claims she then left the room and Diel continued to beat up the little boy.

She then came back into the room and saw the boy, bruised and bleeding.

She only called for help once he stopped breathing.

Anthony died in hospital, two days after the attack, on May 6, 2018.

The attack was the final in a long history of abuse of the boy, who was malnourished at the time of his death.

Diel denied hitting the lad and tried to claim he had simply fallen out of bed.

He was convicted of second-degree murder and received a 49-year sentence for the crime.

Judge Jeff Syrios told the mum she failed her son "in the very worst way possible".