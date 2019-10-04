One parent, hoping to avoid prison in the nation's largest-ever college admissions fraud case, stood before the judge with an elaborate proposal for a community service project: He could make amends, the parent's lawyers offered, by designing and raising funds for a "cutting-edge" collaboration between the Special Olympics and private schools.

To reinforce the point, he submitted a polished video recounting his past charitable work, featuring praise from Special Olympics officials, montages of celebrating athletes and a gold medalist describing the defendant as "my neighbour and my best friend."

Another father submitted a 34-page report from a sought-after Los Angeles

