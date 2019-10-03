The settlement would resolve claims that MGM was negligent in allowing the killer to stockpile weapons and ammunition at its Mandalay Bay hotel.

MGM Resorts International has agreed to pay up to US$800 million ($1.2 billion) to settle lawsuits from victims of the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead and hundreds of others injured.

The killer, Stephen Paddock, holed up inside his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, which MGM owns, and then fired into the crowd at a country music festival below. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

One of the lawyers for the victims, Robert Eglet, said Thursday the settlement would be in the range of US$735 million ($1.1 billion) to US$800 million ($1.2 billion) and would resolve "substantially all" of the lawsuits and claims against MGM related to the massacre.

"While nothing will be able to bring back the lives lost or undo the horrors so many suffered on that day, this settlement will provide fair compensation for thousands of victims and their families," Eglet said in a statement, adding that the deal "represents good corporate citizenship on" the part of MGM.

The company had at first responded with an aggressive legal strategy when claims poured in from the injured and the relatives of the dead, who accused MGM of negligence in allowing Paddock to stockpile high-powered rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition in his hotel room.

Mourners gather in Las Vegas on October 4, 2017, at a makeshift memorial to victims of the mass shooting. Photo / Eric Thayer, The New York Times

It had sought to block victims from recovering any money from the company, arguing that a little-known federal law passed in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks meant that MGM enjoyed a shield from liability because the shooting qualified as an "act of terrorism" under the law's expansive definitions.

Because of that — and also because a security firm hired for the concert possessed a special designation from the Department of Homeland Security — MGM argued that its interpretation of the law meant that it should not have to pay damage claims to injured concertgoers. The federal law is known as the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act, or SAFETY Act.

As part of its strategy to have the company declared immune from liability by funneling cases to a federal court where that issue could be litigated, MGM sued more than 1,000 people who had already filed cases or indicated an intent to pursue claims against the company. Though the company's lawsuits did not seek any money, the strategy stirred anger against MGM.

The settlement closely tracks the contours of a deal that MGM said in May was a "reasonably possible" outcome from mediation with the plaintiffs.



