Hillary Clinton has made a surprisingly frank response when asked what the gutsiest decision was that she had made in her life.

"I think the gutsiest thing I've ever done — well, personally — was make the decision to stay in my marriage," the former First Lady said on Good Morning America.

"Publicly, politically — run for president and keep going. Just get up every day and keep going," she added.

President Bill Clinton shakes his finger as he denies improper behaviour with Monica Lewinsky, in the White House Roosevelt Room. Photo / Getty Images

The admission even shocked daughter Chelsea Clinton who was seated next to her mother for a joint interview promoting their new book: The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.

"Oh, goodness. I think I'm so overwhelmed by my mother's answer that I'm a bit out of words. I'm so proud to be her daughter," Chelsea said.

Asked the gutsiest thing she's ever done, Hillary Clinton tells @GMA, "Personally, make the decision to stay in my marriage."



Mrs Clinton has rarely commented on her husband's affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, which led to impeachment proceedings.

In her 2017 book, What Happened, Hilary Clinton shed light on scandal.

"There were times that I was deeply unsure about whether our marriage could or should survive," she writes without specifically mentioning the affair.

Former President Bill Clinton, centre, and daughter Chelsea Clinton, right, look on during a ceremonial swearing-in for former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton in 2009. Photo / AP

"But on those days I asked myself the question that mattered most to me: Do I still love him? And can I still be in this marriage without becoming unrecognisable to myself-twisted by anger, resentment, or remoteness. The answers were always yes. So I kept going."

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton have been doing the promotional trail for their book.

Hillary Clinton also commented on the impeachment inquiry of US President Donald Trump and said the Democrats should tread with caution.

"I think the evidence concerning Ukraine is so dramatic and irrefutable because it came right out of the White House," she said. "So let the impeachment inquiry proceed.

Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky in the Oval Office at the White House. Photo / News Limited

"I know that they will do a thoughtful, thorough job. Nobody should jump to any conclusions," she said.