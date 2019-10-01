When a Washington State Patrol trooper discovered that his home had been attacked, his first response was to call his colleagues. What they found was truly bizarre.

The trooper had been home with his wife at their property in Tacoma, Washington, when they heard a loud popping noise, reports local Q13 Fox News.

He went to the rear of the property, where he found holes in the windows. Initially fearing them to be bullet holes, he then discovered marbles, rocks and bolts near the broken windows.

Responding officers saw a torch shining on the house from a neighbouring property, and noticed a man walking from that property.

When they asked if he had seen or heard anything he responded: "I haven't slept in three weeks."

The officers walked towards the man, and noticed he was only wearing sweatpants, but had covered his face, arms and torso in gold glitter.

When the man was approached by his pet cat, he leapt into a fighting stance and confronted the feline.

He then launched into a discussion with officers on the risks of new 5G technology.

"You know about that 5G, right?" he asked the officer. "You can hear it. I know you can. You guys get the 5G interference, too."

He then admitted to firing the projectiles, saying that he might have "over shot".

A further investigation of his home found that there was no furniture and some of the windows and appliances had been spray painted black.

When police quizzed him about a severed chicken foot they found, he answered that he been "you know, trying the voodoo," telling police that the rest of the bird was on the roof.

The 48-year-old was charged with first-degree malicious mischief and harassment and is being held without bail.