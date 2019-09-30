A woman in Spain has been arrested after leaving a box containing a rotting human head with a friend to look after while police searched her house.

The 61-year-old suspect Carmen M. was arrested on Saturday (local time) after she reportedly handed the box to her friend for safekeeping before police searched her home in Castro Urdiales in northern Spain.

The woman was being investigated for the disappearance of her 67-year-old partner who has reportedly been missing since February.

According to the Daily Mail, Carmen M. told her friend that the box contained sex toys and that she would be embarrassed if the police came across the items during their search.

However, her friend called police two days ago after she opened the container as it was emanating a bad smell and discovered the severed head.

It is believed to have been in her friend's home since April.

Police are still trying to identify who the head belongs to, but local media are reporting that it may be related to the suspect's partner's disappearance.

A court in the town is investigating the macabre discovery and tests are now taking place to confirm whether the head belongs to the suspect's partner.

The unidentified woman who made the grim discovery and lives in the same town as the suspect was treated for shock and panic attacks, local authorities confirmed.

A spokesman for the Spanish Civil Guard confirmed the arrest of a 61-year-old in relation to the case.

"A woman has been arrested following the discovery of a human head in a box at a property in Castro Urdiales," he said.

"Another woman raised the alarm after opening the box and discovering what it contained inside."