The Canadian teenage friends who killed an Australian man during a days-long murderous rampage shot six chilling videos before they killed themselves where they vowed to kill more people, police have revealed.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have released a report into the killing spree of Kam McLeod, 18, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 19, this morning, concluding that they murdered three people in what were random crimes of opportunity with no known motive.

The pair confesses to three murders on the videos and describe their intent to take their own lives, which they ultimately did.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were wanted by authorities over three murders on a remote Canadian highway. Photo / AP

They shot dead Sydney man Lucas Fowler, 23, and his girlfriend Chynna Deese on July 15 after finding the couple and their broken-down van on the side of an isolated highway in northern British Columbia.

Four days later, they shot and killed University of British Columbia botany lecturer Leonard Dyck, 64, stealing Mr Dyck's Toyota RAV4, setting their own Dodge pick-up truck on fire and sparking a nationwide manhunt.

Speaking at a press conference in Surrey, British Columbia, on Friday after Canada time, police said there was no indication the killings were planned or predictable and they concluded the two teenagers were solely responsible for the three deaths.

The burnt-out Toyota RAV4 was found ditched in bush near Gillam on July 22. Photo / Supplied

Police also confirmed the two men killed themselves in a suicide pact, with McLeod shooting Schmegelsky before shooting himself with the same gun they used in the murders.

WHAT'S ON THE VIDEOS

Police found a digital camera near the bodies of McLeod and Schmegelsky that contained six videos and three still images.

While police have resolved not to release the six videos the killers shot, they have described what occurs videos in their report into the murders.

Video 1, 58 seconds: Schmegelsky says he and McLeod are responsible for the three murders. He explains how the two are headed to Hudson Bay where they plan to hijack a boat and then flee to Europe or Africa.

Video 2, 51 seconds: Schmegelsky says the pair have reached a large, fast-moving river. He suggests they may have to commit suicide and McLeod agrees. They again take credit for killing three people and express no remorse.

Video 3, 32 seconds: Schmegelsky says they have shaved in preparation for their own death. He announces plans to go back to kill people and says he expects them to be dead within a week.

Video 4, 19 seconds: The pair describe how they will shoot themselves.

Video 5, six seconds: This footage appears to have been taken by accident.

Video 6, 31 seconds: McLeod and Schmegelsky declare that the video is their last will and testament and they state their wish to be cremated.

Still image 1: This shows Schmegelsky lying on his side posing with a rifle.

Still image 2: This is a blurry image that appears to have been taken by mistake.

Still image 3: This appears to be a selfie that shows McLeod from the chest up.