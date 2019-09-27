Police have warned Sydneysiders to be vigilant after a teenage boy was hit by a light rail tram in the city's eastern suburbs on Friday.

The 15-year-old boy suffered minor head injuries when he was struck while walking across the intersection between Lang Road and Anzac Parade in Moore Park.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 1:40pm and the boy was transferred to Sydney Children's Hospital in Randwick in a stable condition for further treatment.

NSW Police said the driver of the tram underwent mandatory testing and investigations were still ongoing, news.com.au reports.

But NSW Ambulance's acting inspector, Scott Larsen, told 7 Newsit was a "very close call".

CCTV footage showed the young boy wandering across the tracks. Photo / Supplied

"We're just reminding all people to be vigilant and safe on the roads today," he said.

The incident comes as testing ramps up for Sydney's new light rail network.

CCTV images show a young boy being hit by Sydney's new light rail in Moore Park today. Photo / Supplied

Earlier this year, Sydney Light Rail launched a safety campaign warning residents to stay aware of their surroundings and avoid distractions when crossing tracks.

"Whether you're walking or riding your bike, avoid distractions and cross the tram tracks safely," it said.

"Trams are quiet and cannot stop easily or quickly, so look up from your phone and for cyclists and motorists — remember tracks are for trams."