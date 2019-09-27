A mother has been giving her two sons bleach to "cure their autism", an interview with Fox4 KC revealed.

Laurel Austin from Missouri is at war with her ex-husband for giving their two sons bleach. In an interview with Fox4 KC, the mother of four said she started using the bleach product named Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS) as a treatment for autism.

"When you have someone who tears up their arms and screams all the time and can't speak and they're trapped in their own body - that's not normal, and that's not something they were born with," Austin told Fox4 KC when explaining why she chose to try the treatment.

"That's tortuous, and he deserves relief from that."

According to The Sun, MMS is a mixture of industrial bleach and citrus acid diluted in water.

Experts have reportedly warned that the product is "corrosive and toxic", as well as it being an unproven treatment for autism.

Austin began to give her sons the MMS in June 2018 and stopped a year after. She alleges that there was a dramatic difference in her sons' health.

Laurel claims her son Jeremy, now 28, stopped having seizures after taking the liquid. Photo / Fox4 KC

She even claimed that the liquid stopped her son Jeremy from having seizures, revealing: "We've had amazing health improvements, amazing behaviour improvements. This has changed everything ... My children have had improved health.

"If I was poisoning them with bleach, wouldn't their health be getting worse instead of better?"

Brad Austins believes his ex-wife is 'abusing' their children with the liquid. Photo / Fox4 KC

Austin's ex-husband, Brad, believes she is "abusing" their sons by giving them this liquid and reported her to the police.

Action was dropped after blood tests results, from the sons, tested negative to any signs of toxicity.

"This thing claims to cure everything. It's such a ludicrous idea. She's giving Joshua and Jeremy bleach to try to cure their autism. It is akin to child abuse in my opinion. I fear for their health, their safety," Brad Austin explained.

In the interview, Laurel Austin revealed that she believes that her two sons' autism was caused by vaccines. Her husband Austin believes it is genetic.

British GP Jeff Foster told The Sun that: "Autism is a neuro-developmental condition which is not ­amenable to any form of tablet treatment.

"It's developed in the womb or in the early stages of life. You just can't reverse it and anyone claiming that does not understand the condition.

"When you have very extreme measures like this to 'cure' a condition, it's just a roulette game. Eventually, someone will die. It's only a matter of time."

Foster also revealed that MMS does not treat autism.