Australian comedian Mark Humphries created a hoax helpline for any adult angry at 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

In a video, a man describes himself as "a middle-aged man with an embarrassing problem", becoming "irrationally angry at a Swedish girl who wants to save the planet".

THE GRETA THUNBERG HELPLINE:

For adults angry at a child. pic.twitter.com/JAtIKyG4Va — Mark Humphries (@markhumphries) September 26, 2019

"If you're a grown adult who needs to yell at a child for some reason, the Greta Thunberg Helpline is here to tolerate you," the narrator says, adding, "It's okay. We understand that children acting like adults can make adults act like children."

The best part of this hoax is that Thunberg herself has responded to the video on Twitter replying: "Hang in there! Help is available".

Hang in there! Help is available. https://t.co/aenieXxVut — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 26, 2019

Many adults have taken to social media to express their opinions on Thunberg and mostly that involves criticising her.

US President Donald Trump, who may use the "helpline", was one of the people to sarcastically tweet about the activist's speech saying that Thunberg looked like "a very happy young girl".

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Greta Thunberg spoke at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York on Monday and told the world's leaders they had "stolen my dreams and my childhood".

Her fierce speech was broadcast around the world, resonating with millions but also rubbing up a lot of people the wrong way.

A number of commentators and politicians in Australia especially took offence to the speech, making Facebook banners calling for a "Greta Free Zone" and others labelling the teenager an "annoying little brat".

Despite the backlash, Thunberg has embraced the heat, telling her 2.3 million followers to turn their focus elsewhere.