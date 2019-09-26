President Donald Trump's mood went from feisty to self-pitying to deflated on Wednesday (local time) as he fended off questions about a July phone call in which he urged the president of Ukraine to work with Attorney General William Barr on potential corruption investigations connected to former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic rival.

Although Trump sought to present a business-as-usual image in his annual trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly — by highlighting a trade deal with Japan, among other things — his anger and anxiousness took over his day, aides said. He appeared aggrieved

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.