A photo has emerged of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing brownface at a themed party in 2001.

It was reportedly taken during an "Arabian Nights"-themed gala, which was held at West Point Grey Academy, the private school he was teaching at that spring.

In the photo, the then 29-year-old Trudeau - whose father was also prime minister, can be seen with several women while dressed up in a stereotypical Arabian costume including a turban, robes and his entire face, neck and hands painted brown.

The photo appears in the 2000-2001 yearbook of West Point Grey Academy.

Time magazine said that they obtained a copy of the yearbook earlier this month from a Vancouver businessman Michael Adamson, who was part of the West Point Grey Academy community.

Even though the man did not attend the party, he said that he came across the photo in July and thought it should be made public.

The leader of the Liberal Party's media relations team Zita Astravas has confirmed that the photo is in fact of the Canadian prime minister.

"It was a photo taken while he was teaching in Vancouver, at the school's annual dinner which had a costume theme of 'Arabian Nights'. He attended with friends and colleagues dressed as a character from Aladdin," Astravas told Time.

Trudeau is planning on addressing the photograph to the media later this evening (local time), according to the Astravas.

Time also contacted the prime minister's official director of communications for comment.

The photograph is the latest hit for Trudeau's image as he started his re-election campaign last week with a scandal over whether he pressured his then-attorney general to drop corruption charges against a large Canadian engineering firm.

Several people in the photo were contacted about Trudeau. Some said they couldn't recall him at the party, while two people were able to confirm that it was in fact the prime minister.