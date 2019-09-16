The investigation into Jeffrey Epstein was broader than previously known, and involved an allegation of recent travel with girls, newly released documents show.

Before Jeffrey Epstein's arrest in July on sex-trafficking charges, federal authorities were looking into an allegation that he was seen as recently as November exiting his private jet in the United States Virgin Islands with girls who appeared to be underage, newly released documents show.

The documents also show that the United States Marshals Service was investigating whether Epstein had failed to report his international travel, as he was required to do as a registered sex offender.

