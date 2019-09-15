Flames engulfed 460 tons of lead when Notre-Dame's roof and spire burned, scattering dangerous dust onto the streets and parks of Paris.

The April fire that engulfed Notre Dame contaminated the cathedral site with clouds of toxic dust and exposed nearby schools, day care centres, public parks and other parts of Paris to alarming levels of lead.

The lead dust came from the cathedral's incinerated roof and spire, which contained about 460 tons of the dangerous metal, and it created a public health threat that stirred increasing anxiety in Paris throughout the summer.

Five months after the fire, French authorities

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hundreds of children exposed

Parents' questions

Long safety lapses

Concerns on top of concerns