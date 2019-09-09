On the Friday before Labor Day, President Donald Trump gathered top advisers in the Situation Room to consider what could be among the profound decisions of his presidency — a peace plan with the Taliban after 18 years of grinding, bloody war in Afghanistan.

The meeting brought to a head a bristling conflict dividing his foreign policy team for months, pitting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo against John R. Bolton, the national security adviser, in a battle for the competing instincts of a president who relishes tough talk but promised to wind down America's endless wars.

As they discussed terms

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Almost a done deal

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A dividing point

Intensifying bloodshed