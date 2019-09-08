No schools. No banks. No gas stations. No supermarkets. No restaurants. No churches. No pharmacies. No hardware stores. No water, no electricity and no phone lines.

In this part of the Bahamas, nearly everything is gone.

Hurricane Dorian didn't just upend life in Marsh Harbour, the biggest town in the Abaco Islands. Dorian crushed it, stripping all essentials, schedules and routines — everything residents and visitors had taken for granted.

And there's no sense when those things might be restored.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Five days after the storm struck the northern end of the Bahamas, the total death toll remains unknown, but fears

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.