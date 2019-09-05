The five-year-old boy who was thrown off the third-floor balcony of the Mall of America in Minnesota, US, by a complete stranger is now home.

The incident happened five months ago and the boy has been in hospital since then, initially in intensive care.

Landen Hoffman's family have now announced the boy is home, still under medical care. He will receive outpatient rehabilitation for "multiple injuries and adjusting to life back at home and school," the family said on GoFundMe.

"Thank you to all of you who prayed for us and loved us during the past four and a half months," the family's update said.

"You helped to give us hope and show us the Glory of God's great love here on earth even during the darkest of days."

The 5-year-old boy has undergone multiple surgeries for head trauma and broken bones since the attack.

In April, a stranger grabbed the boy and threw him down three storeys

Emmanuel Aranda, 25, was charged with attempted premeditated murder of the boy.

He allegedly told investigators he went to the mall "looking for someone to kill".

He filed a notice on Friday to appeal his case to he Minnesota Court of Appeals.

More than US$1 million have been raised for the Landen's family.