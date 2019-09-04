Seven teens in Ohio who allegedly served teachers crepes tainted with urine and semen during a cooking competition are facing assault charges.

Delaware County prosecutors filed criminal charges on Tuesday against the eighth-grade students who attend Olentangy Hyatts Middle School in central Ohio follwing a four-month investigation, the Daily Mail reported.

Six 14-year-olds and one 15-year-old are alleged to have prepared food as part of an end-of-the-year cooking competition where the teachers were judges.

"One student filmed some of it, and the video made its way around the school and fortunately to school administrators," said Tracy Whited, Delaware County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

The video allegedly showed the suspects' bodily fluids being added to the crepes.

The footage was uncovered after the contaminated crepes were consumed by two teachers: a 24-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man.

At the time, the school issued a statement: "The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance. District leadership and local law enforcement are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident, and anyone found in violation of school policies will be held accountable for their actions. We are also focusing our efforts to support the teachers impacted by this incident."

During the investigation, deputies seized a clear plastic baggie containing "off white liquid substance" and three iPhones.

The seven students faced the following charges. Photo / WBNS

One student was charged with felony assault for allegedly bringing his semen to school and pouring it onto a crepe that was then served to a teacher, reported WBNS.

According to court documents, the teen planned the stunt days earlier with his classmates.

A second student was charged with complicity to assault for allegedly taking part in the plot and doing nothing to stop it.

He also faces an additional charge of tampering with evidence for allegedly deleting text messages and video from his phone.

A third student was charged with assault for allegedly bringing his own semen to school, even though he ended up not adding it to the crepe.

A fourth student was charged with assault for allegedly adding urine to a barbecue sauce and pouring it onto crepes that were then served to four teachers.

The other three students were each charged with complicity to assault a teacher.

All seven cases will be handled in juvenile court, where the underage suspects are due to appear in the next three weeks.

The students' defence lawyer said his clients are all from "very good families" and blamed their antics on social media culture and the teenagers' desire to gain notoriety through YouTube.

The lawyer said the teens have expressed remorse for their actions and have been reprimanded by their families.