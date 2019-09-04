A Florida resident has discovered a large package of cocaine washed up on a beach as the killer Hurricane Dorian travels the state's eastern coast.

The package, weighing more than 1kg, was found on Paradise Beach in Florida's Melbourne region and handed to police.

The plastic-wrapped package was field tested and came back positive for cocaine.

Melbourne police say the package will be destroyed.

The plastic-wrapped black package field tested positive for cocaine. Photo / Melbourne Police

Hurricane Dorian's centre is moving parallel to Florida's northeastern coast as it travels north-north-westward in the Atlantic.

The storm left the Bahamas absolutely decimated after parking over the islands for 40 hours and pounding them with ferocious winds and surging seawaters that destroyed thousands of homes and left at least seven people dead.

Dorian ranks as tied for the second-strongest storm (as judged by its maximum sustained winds) recorded in the Atlantic Ocean, behind Hurricane Allen of 1980, and it tied with the 1935 Labour Day Hurricane for the title of the strongest Atlantic hurricane at landfall.

The cocaine find pales in comparison to the huge haul that washed up on an Auckland beach last month.

More than $3 million worth of cocaine was found washed up on Bethells Beach in West Auckland.

Twenty packages of the drug were found by police after a local out for an early morning beach walk raised the alarm.

Police advised at the time that there was "a small possibility that further packages may turn up on the beach", and asked members of the public to contact them immediately if they do.

It was later found that were likely to have been among hundreds of kilograms of the drug destined for Australia last year.

It was not the first time a significant amount of drugs had been found on a Kiwi beach.

In 2016, 500kg - half a billion dollars worth - of methamphetamine was found on 90 Mile Beach.