A 7-year-old girl has been left too scared to sleep after she was woken up by two men outside her bedroom pooing and weeing on top of the British family's new car.

Kirk and Hannah Petrakis initially believed their daughter was having a nightmare.

But the next morning when they went to use their car they were greeted with a pile of human faeces on their car roof.

Looking back at the CCTV, they found one man climbing on top of the car, crouching down and defecating just after 5am on September 1.

The couple says their two daughters are now too scared to sleep in their own bedrooms and called on the men to come forward and apologise.

Kirk, 42, and Hannah Petrakis, 35, were horrified to find a man defecating on their car on CCTV. Photo / Kirk Petrakis

"We don't know what's going on in their minds but it's disgusting.

"I've seen some things out there on social media but this is just unbelievable.

"I'm horrified and so frustrated by the way things keep getting worse and worse. My poor little daughters are too scared to sleep in their bedroom now.

"We heard a noise out in the street and then we thought my 7-year-old daughter was having a nightmare at first.

"She said somebody was standing on the roof outside her bedroom and we thought she meant the flat roof – we looked out and couldn't see anything.

"Then in the morning we found this huge human poo on the roof of our car – which was parked right outside the kids' bedroom window."

The car was parked outside the couple's children's bedroom. Photo / Kirk Petrakis

He said: "My wife cleaned it off and then I played the CCTV back and you can see what they did clearly.

"He stands up and pees on the car as well. He did everything. I was just speechless.

"We have given the footage to the police. I want an apology. I want them to be named. I want them to pay for the work to get our new car fixed."

Devon and Cornwall Police are currently investigating the incident.