An incredible photo has been captured inside Hurricane Dorian.

A US Air Force plane flew through the centre of the hurricane on Sunday afternoon (local time), revealing the calm inside the monster storm.

Hurricane Dorian is a Category 4 storm, killing at least five people in the Abaco Islands.

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis says there are also people in nearby Grand Bahama island who are in serious distress.

"We are in the midst of an historic tragedy."

It will then move "dangerously close" to the coast of Florida, where it's forecast to bring strong winds and "life-threatening storm surges", according to the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC).

"If you look at the National Hurricane Centre's current track, I think it ends up within 48.2km of the coast of Florida. Well guess what? You do just a touch of a bump one way or another, and you have a dramatic difference all of a sudden."

Hundreds of thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate in Florida and in the neighbouring states of Georgia and South Carolina.

The photo was captured by Garret Black, whose Twitter profile describes him as a "meteorologist" and "Air Force Hurricane Hunter". The weather squadron, based in Mississippi, flies Super Hercules aircraft into storms to gather data that can be used to prepare forecasts by the National Hurricane Centre.