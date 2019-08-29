An American school resource officer, charged with protecting primary students, has been fired after ditching her gun and pepper spray to film a nude video in a school bathroom.

The video was filmed in December 2018 at the Imagine Kissimmee Charter Academy in Kissimmee, Florida.

The unidentified woman's role involved protecting the 775 students and 65 staff members.

She filmed the 10-second video for her husband, and the clip was found as part of a domestic violence investigation.

"I'm doing this for you," she says in the video, before asking her husband what he thinks of her performance.

A Kissimmee Police report criticised her actions, stating: "Even though she was on a lunch break, she was subject to recall at any time, and due to her disrobed state, it would delay any immediate response."

According to an internal affairs report, the officer appealed her firing, admitting making the video but claiming she was forced into it by her husband.

She also defended herself by saying she made the video on a break and in a locked staff toilet.

"Sending the material did not affect the ability to perform my job; and it is imperative to note that no one was hurt because of my actions," she wrote.

"At no point would I have sent the material if I was not in a physically abusive, emotionally abusive, and submissive relationship where I was afraid for my life."

Her appeal was rejected, with Kissimmee City Manager Mike Steigerwald writing: "In this situation, what is indisputable is the fact that you created a sexually explicit video while on duty on the grounds of the school where you served as a school resource officer."

The woman's actions were slammed by Osceola County Police Chief Jeffrey O'Dell, who said: "It goes to show what that person, what kind of behaviour or their lack of commitment to professionalism, providing security in schools."

"If you're going to do this, I'm not sure that you can be trusted at any time on duty."