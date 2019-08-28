Jeffrey Epstein once described the US Virgin Islands as "my favourite place to be."

When he was there, Epstein had a knack for getting his way, according to public records and interviews with residents and local officials.

Epstein, the accused sex trafficker who killed himself in a Manhattan jail this month, used these islands as a personal and corporate hideaway, negotiating lucrative local tax breaks even as he faced federal investigations for sexual misconduct.

He cultivated close ties to the islands' political and financial elite. He employed a governor's wife. He hired an architecture firm owned by that governor's uncle.

