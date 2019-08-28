COMMENT:

Donald Trump's presidency has baffled me, enraged me and above all saddened me, because I'm a stubborn believer in America's promise, which he mocks and imperils.

But last week his presidency did something to me that it hadn't done before. It absolutely flattened me.

I woke up Saturday, made my coffee, shuffled to my computer, started to glance at the news and suddenly had to stop. I couldn't go on. Trump had yet again said something untrue, once more suggested something absurd, contradicted himself, deified himself, claimed martyrdom, blamed Barack Obama, made his billionth threat and hurled his trillionth

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.