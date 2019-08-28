A man has received a large dose of instant karma when his car was stolen while he was busy robbing a store across the road.

On Sunday at 6am William Kelley left his red 1992 Chevy pickup truck in a Washington carpark after a night out at the pub.

According to police Kelley said he had left his keys on the seat inside the truck.

But while he was inside robbing the tavern next door, surveillance footage showed a man of a bike spot the keys before entering the truck and taking off.

Advertisement

After coming out of the tavern, Kelley realised his truck was stolen and called police for help.

Kelley reported the theft, but because he had a prior warrant for his arrest, he was booked.

Gutted, mate. Photo / Police

The 42-year-old told police he had gone into the tavern to go to the toilet, but CCTV footage showed Kelley was robbing the store.

"His truck was stolen as he was stealing items," police said. "He was booked for burglary."

Kelley's vehicle has still not been located, and police asked the public for assistance identifying the car thief.