Thailand's royal palace has released photos of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his recently anointed royal consort, though the official website hosting the images became inaccessible within a few hours.

The photos released Monday show the 67-year-old monarch and Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi in formal regalia as well as in casual settings.

She was named Chao Khun Phra Sineenatra Bilasakalayani last month, becoming the first to receive the consort's title since 1921, during an era of absolute monarchy.

The king married Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya, a general in his security unit, in May a few days before his coronation and named her his queen.

Some of the new palace images show 34-year-old Sineenatra, a major general in the army, engaging in military activities and others show her and the king holding hands.

-AP

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, left, together with his consort Major General Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi. Photo / AP

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, left, with Major General Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi, in traditional dress. Photo / AP

The pair were shown in casual poses as well as in formal situations. Photo / AP

Major General Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi is 34 years old. Photo / AP

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, cradles a dog alongside Major General Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi. Photo / AP

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, bestowed the rank of royal noble consort on Major General Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi. Photo / AP

King Maha Vajiralongkorn married Queen Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya in an elaborate ceremony in May. Photo / AP