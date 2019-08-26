Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, is the city that people love to hate.

With a population of about 10 million, Jakarta is steadily sinking. Its traffic is legendary. Its air quality ranks among the world's worst. It has few parks or cultural monuments. Even walking on its sidewalks is a hazardous exercise.

Indonesia's president, Joko Widodo, announced Monday a plan to fix the capital: Start from scratch. He has proposed stripping Jakarta of its status as the country's capital and building a new capital on the island of Borneo.

Under his plan, political figures and government workers would desert the sinking

