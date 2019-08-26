Sam Kul planned to bring four kilograms of cocaine into Australia but needed to know some important information first.

He turned to Google.

"Does every bag get scanned airport," "bringing a million dollars through airport" and "how to browse privately on samsung" were some of the burning questions police found in Kul's mobile on April 14, 2017, news.com.au reports.

He was busted with just over 4kg of pure cocaine hidden in a false suitcase bottom after landing at Melbourne Airport following a European trip. Kul, who'd spent years working in airport security, claimed he'd been set up but a jury didn't buy it.

Earlier this month, they convicted the 36-year-old of importing a commercial quantity of the drug.

His lawyer told a plea hearing in Victoria's County Court on Monday Kul had taken out a loan for an "overly extravagant" Mercedes-AMG to impress his girlfriend before bringing drugs into the country. He was also trying to pay off a mortgage.

Sam Kul planned to bring 4kg of cocaine into Australia. Photo / Supplied

"The reason that he entered into this arrangement was to try and maintain the assets that he had sought to acquire," barrister Matthew Kowalski said.

Kul believed he was in for a $20,000 payday for smuggling the cocaine but lost both the house and car after his arrest.

The crime carries a maximum of life imprisonment but Mr Kowalski asked for Kul to be spared a crushing sentence.

The self-described Airtasker "handyman" had decent prospects for rehabilitation because of his supportive family, the lawyer added.

They were initially mortified by what Kul had done but overcame this and packed the courtroom for his plea hearing.

Prosecutors stressed the seriousness of Kul's crime, particularly given his airport security background.

He has spent 435 days in pre-sentence detention and is due to learn his punishment next Tuesday.