A 93-year-old woman who had her house burgled by three men posing as police officers has died in hospital from "broken heart syndrome".

Betty Munroe was pronounced dead on Wednesday, Northamptonshire Police in the UK said.

Three men forced their way into her home on June 11 and stole all of her jewellery, including her late husband's watch, her purse, bank cards, and a gold chain from around her neck, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Betty Munroe's health deteriorated very quickly after the incident and she was diagnosed with PTSD. Photo / Northamptonshire Police

They confronted Munroe at her home on Kettering Road North, Northampton, breaking into her home with garden shears and telling her they were police officers, before ransacking the house in front of her.

Police said her health deteriorated very quickly after the incident and she was diagnosed with PTSD following repeated nightmares, trouble sleeping, being sick and being unable to stop shaking.

She was taken to hospital with heart trouble and was eventually diagnosed with Takotsubo Syndrome, also known as broken heart syndrome.

In a statement, Munroe's family said: "The distressing circumstances of our lovely mum's death have caused us so much sorrow.

"Before the burglary, she was happy and living independently in her home of 56 years.

"The violent actions of these callous individuals robbed her not only of precious possessions, but of her sense of security and peace and the will to go on."

Detective Inspector Simon Barnes of Northampton CID said: "This is one of the saddest cases I have come across during my career and a stark reminder of how deeply a burglary can affect a victim."