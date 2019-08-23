As dozens of fires scorched large swaths of the Amazon, the Brazilian government Thursday struggled to contain growing global outrage over its environmental policies, which have paved the way for runaway deforestation of the world's largest rainforest.

The fires, many intentionally set, are spreading as Germany and Norway appear to be on the brink of shutting down a US$1.2 billion conservation initiative for the Amazon.

Concern over the environmental policies of President Jair Bolsonaro, which have prioritised the interests of industries that want greater access to protected lands, has also put in jeopardy a trade agreement the European Union and

