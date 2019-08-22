Rich Abernathy was filming a dive for YouTube when he found an old GoPro partly buried in the muck. "It's like he's right here," said Robin McCrear of seeing the video footage of her son, Richard Lee Ragland III, who died in 2017.

For two years, Robin McCrear wondered what happened to the last video footage her son recorded before he died.

Her son, Richard Lee Ragland III, 22, drowned in June 2017 near a waterfall in Foster Falls State Park in Tennessee, she said. It was a devastating loss for McCrear, 51, who described her son as charismatic, popular

