Police have released a shocking image of a zombie knife which was plunged so deep into a man's buttocks it had to be surgically removed.

The victim was stabbed by Aaron Toward-Parker, 18, during a showdown between love rivals in a park in the UK.

Police released an X-ray of the embedded blade after the teenager was found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at Swindon Crown Court, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Detective Sergeant Scott Anger, of Wiltshire Police, said: "This was a very violent assault which could have very easily had serious, if not fatal, consequences.

Advertisement

"The victim who was stabbed had to be taken to hospital by ambulance with the large knife still in place and then had to have an operation to have the knife surgically removed.

"Luckily, he has gone on to make a good recovery."

The court heard how Toward-Parker's friend Jack Parfitt arranged to meet a colleague of his pregnant girlfriend - after becoming upset at flirting between the pair.

They arrived at the scene near Covingham Square in Swindon on bikes around 9pm on January 20 this year.

Parfitt, then 17, identified his target and opened fire with a BB gun.

The victim of the zombie knife was a friend of the love rival who had accompanied him to the park.

After shooting his target, Parfitt told Toward-Parker to "back out the shank" - an instruction to his friend to get out his knife, the court heard.

Toward-Parker, of Bath Road, Swindon, then told the love rival's friend: "Don't think I won't bore you out with the knife" before plunging it into his buttocks.

Advertisement

He denied using those words at the trial, claiming he had lost his grip on the weapon as they scuffled and it accidentally penetrated the victim.

But a jury took an hour to find him guilty and he was remanded in custody for sentencing in October, when he is expected to get a lengthy jail term.

Parfitt, of Tudor Walk in Walcot, Swindon, admitted unlawful wounding and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was sentenced to a two-year youth rehabilitation order as he has served eight months on remand.

Now 18, he must also complete a weapons awareness course, do a two-month night time curfew and 40 hours of unpaid work.

An X-ray image released by the police shows a 'zombie knife' embedded deep within the victim's buttocks. Photo / Wiltshire Police

Judge Peter Crabtree said: "This was an attack which involved a significant degree of premeditation.

"Use of a weapon and you had Mr Toward-Parker there for support."

Detective Sergeant Anger added: "The two defendants went to that park carrying weapons with the intent of harming those they had gone to meet.

"They had no regard for the consequences of their actions or the fact that they could have seriously injured or even killed those that they attacked.

"I would like to commend the bravery of the victims, who have worked with police to make sure those responsible have been brought to justice.

"And I would like to applaud the actions of the police officers who attended the incident on the night and those who have worked tirelessly on this case over the past six months."