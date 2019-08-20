An 11-year-old boy stabbed a man with scissors after witnessing his mother being brutally attacked at a house in Pinellas County, Florida.

The unnamed young boy struck the scissors twice into Panagiotis Karamanlis' back after watching him punch and kick his mother to the ground during an argument on Saturday night, reports ClickOrlando.

The son reportedly said "Mummy, I stabbed him because I thought he was going to kill you."

It is believed that Karamanlis, 44, beat the woman after a series of text messages she had been accused of sending. The mother is said to have pleaded him to stop begging him to not "do this in front of the kids."

Advertisement

The Greek Citizen living in the US reportedly continued to hit the mother in front of her two boys aged 10 and 11.

Her sons were left horrified as they feared that their mother's domestic abuser was on the verge of killing her, ClickOrlando revealed.

Police officers arrived at the scene to find the women's face covered in bruises.

Karamanlis denied punching her claiming that he "only" pushed the woman to the ground and pulled her hair, an arrest affidavit says.

He is now facing charges of battery and child abuse for allegedly making the two sons watch him attack their mother.

The accused's relationship with the woman has not yet been outlined.