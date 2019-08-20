The UK father of murdered child James Bulger has warned the public that one of his son's killers could soon be released from prison with a new identity.

Ralph Bulger has said the "killer" formerly known as Jon Venables will be eligible for parole within weeks, Metro UK reports.

Two-year-old James Bulger was tortured and killed by Venables and Robert Thompson, who were both aged 10, after they snatched him from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside, in February 1993.

Jon Venables was released in 2001. Photo / Getty Images

Bulger said: "Venables is up for parole any time now, and if it is granted he will be released into the community under a fake name and secret new identity. He is a dangerous, predatory child abuser and killer, and I am terrified he will strike again and harm another child like my James."

Earlier this year it was reported that the murderer would possibly be transferred to New Zealand after British officials had grown tired of creating new identities.

Venables was granted lifelong anonymity after he was found guilty of murder aged 10.

However, Prime Minister Jacinda Arden had a sharp message for the killer, telling him "don't bother applying".

"I'm advised that Immigration NZ have not received anything official. Because of his existing convictions, he would need an exemption under [the Immigration Act]," she said.

Venables and Thompson were jailed for life but released on licence with new identities in 2001. However, Venables, 36, was returned to prison in 2010 and 2017 for possessing indecent images of children.

He is currently serving a 40-month sentence, half of which will have been served in October.

Jon Venables could be sent to New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

The Daily Mirror has reported that a parole hearing will be determined by the Ministry of Justice after he has served half his sentence.

A statement released on behalf of James' mother Denise Fergus said she was aware the parole board would be "looking at the release request around October this year".

"We can only hope that the parole board will finally admit this man is a threat and danger to society.

"We feel early release should most definitely be denied.

"If this is not the case then the handling of the parole hearing needs to be done in a manner where all past offences are taken into question, due to Venables showing no remorse or any signs of being rehabilitated."

Bulger previously warned against Venables' release in 2013, but he said the parole board was "hoodwinked" into thinking the killer was reformed.

"He wasn't, and he went on to commit more crimes. He has proven he will never be rehabilitated and will always remain a danger to children," he said.

"I don't believe he will stop until he has killed again. The parole board have the power to prevent him having the chance to harm young children again."