The bidding for the Porsche Type 64, built by Ferdinand Porsche in 1939, was supposed to open at US$13 million but instead started at US$30 million.

As the curtains parted, the frenzied car aficionados raced to get out their smartphones to capture the moment for posterity. Several of them cheered.

They had come to see Lot No. 362, the much-heralded Porsche Type 64, a swooping Nazi-era car that was built by automaker Ferdinand Porsche nine years before he founded his car company.

The bidding on the avant-garde coupe, referred to by some car collectors as the "first" Porsche, had been

