Covered in blood and sitting in a Melbourne laneway, Jonathan Dick takes a few deep breaths. His two-year run from police is over.

The 41-year-old, who was until this morning one of Victoria's most wanted men, was arrested in the city's famous Hosier Lane after an assault not far from where a knife and pools of blood were located.

The former fugitive is in hospital receiving treatment and is expected to appear in court later today facing charges that could include the murder of his brother David.

Dick has been wanted since his older brother was slashed to death at Doncaster Shopping Centre on February 3, 2017.

Advertisement

Alleged murderer Jonathan Dick. Photo / News.com.au

CCTV footage from that day shows a man believed to be Dick carrying a sword into the basement carpark of the shopping centre in Melbourne's northeast.

He has been on the run ever since, only briefly appearing on police's radar after a second attack on an old school friend with a hammer in August last year.

The victim sustained a minor laceration to the back of his head and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being ambushed at a property in Keilor, in Melbourne's northwest.

Police believe Dick had been stalking the property and was hiding under stairs prior to the attack.

News.com.au asked Victoria Police about the relationship between Dick and the victim of the Keilor attack, as well as whether other associates were in danger.

A spokeswoman said: "We know that Jonathan was an associate of the victim in Keilor, however, at this time we have been unable to establish why the assault took place.

"Both the murder and assault involved people Jonathan knew so police have contacted a number of his associates as a precaution."