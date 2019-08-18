A waiter has been shot dead in a row over the speed of service at a Paris sandwich bar.

The incident, at Le Mistral sandwich bar in the suburb of Noisy-le-Grand, occurred late last week and has shocked local residents.

A witness told AFP that the shooter lost his temper "as his sandwich wasn't prepared quickly enough".

He insulted the waiter before shooting him in the shoulder with a handgun.

He fled as the waiter's colleagues tried to administer first aid. The 28-year-old died at the scene.

Locals told Le Parisien newspaper that the restaurant has only been open for a few months, but noted that the neighbourhood has a reputation for crime, including drug-dealing and public drunkenness.

One woman said: "It is sad, it's a quiet restaurant, without any problems."

Another expressed disbelief that such a crime could be committed with such minor provocation: "He was killed for a sandwich?"

The gunman is still on the run, with police refusing to comment as their investigation is ongoing.