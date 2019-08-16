A US politician has defended his call for a ban on all abortions by questioning whether there would be "any population of the world left" if not for births due to rape and incest.

Iowa Republican Steve King, speaking before a conservative group in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale, was reviewing legislation he has sought that would outlaw abortions without exceptions for rape and incest.

Mr King justified the lack of exceptions by questioning how many people would be alive if not for those conceived through rapes and incest.

"What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled those people out that were products of rape and incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?" Mr King asked, according to video of the event, which was covered by The Des Moines Register.

Advertisement

"Considering all the wars and all the rape and pillage that's taken place … I know I can't certify that I'm not a part of a product of that."

He added: "It's not the baby's fault for the sin of the father or of the mother."

A King spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Condemnation was swift from both the left and right side of politics.

I am 100% pro-life but Steve King's bizarre comments and behavior diminish our message & damage our cause. Trump needs defenders in Congress, not distractions. I will ensure we win this seat & I'll be an effective conservative leader in Congress. #IA04 https://t.co/x8M58B0gh0 — Randy Feenstra (@RandyFeenstra) August 14, 2019

Today’s comments by @RepSteveKingIA are appalling and bizarre. As I’ve said before, it’s time for him to go. The people of Iowa’s 4th congressional district deserve better. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 14, 2019

Congressman #SteveKing of #Iowa asks “if it weren’t for rape & incest, would there be any population left?” So if you’re ever alone with #SteveKing, don’t forget to hold your keys between your knuckles! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 15, 2019

The Dow did not drop nearly as far today as Rep. Steve King — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) August 15, 2019

This is incredibly cruel & disrespectful to survivors. Steve King & his values, his rhetoric, & his disdain for decency is a far cry from the Iowa I know. He doesn’t represent who we are & he continues to be an embarrassment to our state & federal delegation #ia01 https://t.co/nQ6L7ZKRRG — Abby Finkenauer (@Abby4Iowa) August 14, 2019

Rep. Steve King should resign. His comments on rape and incest have no place in Congress and fuel a corrosive culture in this country around sexual assault.



We deserve better from our elected officials. https://t.co/QRXM3nUP8s — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 15, 2019

Let's get 1 thing straight. I'm not THAT Steve King. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 15, 2019

The nine-term Republican congressman, who represents a sprawling, largely rural 39-county district, has been criticised repeatedly for comments he's made over the years, especially on issues related to race and immigration.

Shortly before the November 2018 election, The Washington Post reported that Mr King met in Austria with the far-right Freedom Party, a group with Nazi ties. Mr King said the meeting was with business leaders, including one person from the Freedom Party, but the newspaper stood by its story.

Mr King also said on Twitter that "culture and demographics are our destiny" and that we "can't restore our civilisation with somebody else's babies".

Soon after the election, Mr King was quoted in a New York Times story saying, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilisation — how did that language become offensive?"

Advertisement

The comments were denounced as racist and led the House to vote 424-1 to rebuke Mr King. Republican leaders also stripped him of his committee assignments.

In a tweet, US Representative Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in House leadership, called Mr King's comments "appalling and bizarre" and added "it's time for him to go".

Several Democratic presidential candidates noted Mr King's comments and urged people to contribute to Democrat J.D. Scholten's campaign.

"You would think it would be pretty easy to come out against rape and incest," one of the presidential candidates, Pete Buttigieg, said in a statement.

"Then again, you'd think it'd be pretty easy to come out against white nationalism."

Meanwhile Democratic frontrunner Kamala Harris slammed Mr King's comments along with the Trump administration official who wants to change the inscription on the Statue of Liberty.

"These guys are just out of their minds! What is that?" Ms Harris said.

"You got one saying, 'Yeah, the Statue of Liberty only applies to people from Europe', and you've got another one saying rape and incest is OK. What is going on with these people? "They do not understand the importance and the responsibility of their jobs."

Although Mr King has usually breezed to victories in the conservative 4th Congressional District, he narrowly won his last election over Mr Scholten.

This year, several candidates have said they will challenge Mr King for the Republican nomination, including conservative state Senator Randy Feenstra.

Mr Scholten also recently announced he'd again run for the seat.

After Mr King's comment on Wednesday, Mr Feenstra said in a statement, "I am 100% pro- life but Steve King's bizarre comments and behaviour diminish our message & damage our cause."

"Yet again, Steve King puts his selfish, hateful ideology above the needs of the people of Iowa's 4th District. Excusing violence — in any way — is entirely unacceptable."

- With AP