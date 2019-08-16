A video released by police in Berlin, Massachusetts, shows a driver veering off the road and crashing into a large pole.

The person was found to have been using their cellphone while driving.

Police released the dashcam footage showing the crash to remind people of the dangers of texting and driving.

In the footage, powerlines can be seen falling over the road as the pole splits in half.

The driver with the dashcam had to swerve off the road to avoid a crash.

The person was lucky to escape with only minor injuries. Photo / Facebook

"This is video footage of a motor vehicle crash we responded to on July 23rd of this year," the Berlin Police Department wrote on Facebook.

"We want to remind everyone about the serious outcomes that can result from texting and driving, being distracted by any other means, or impairment from drugs or alcohol," Berlin authorities wrote on Facebook.

"Please use this as a self reminder, or to show your family & friends. The text, email, Facebook, Snapchat Message can wait — it is not worth your life or the life of another person."

The department revealed the driver was texting while driving and was lucky to only receive minor injuries.