Memories of a brand-new bicycle — and the mystery man who gave it to her when she was a 5-year-old in a Dutch refugee centre — have played out as vignettes in Mevan Babakar's mind for most of her life.

Babakar, now 29, said the generous gift from a man whose name she couldn't remember had shaped her childhood. On Tuesday, she suddenly found herself reunited with the man whose face had flickered through her memories for more than two decades.

And it all began on Twitter.

"I was a refugee for 5 yrs in the 90s and this man,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.