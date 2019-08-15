During a hearing in 2015 at the Guantánamo war court, a defendant recognised an interpreter from the black-site prison network where the United States tortured detainees. What followed was an epic legal tangle.

On a Monday morning 4 1/2 years ago, Ramzi Binalshibh, one of the men accused of conspiring in the September 11 attacks, made a stunning announcement for all in the military courtroom to hear: He knew the new Arabic translator sitting beside him from the secret CIA prison network where the United States tortured its detainees.

What followed said a lot about the enduring secrecy around the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.