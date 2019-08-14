Dozens of heavily armed police have surrounded a building in Philadelphia after responding to an active shooter situation that has left at least five officers injured.

The situation started unfolding along in a section of the city called Nicetown on Wednesday afternoon.

Footage from ABC6 shows officers lining the street and surrounding a building with their guns drawn as a gunman fired shots at police.

WATCH: Chopper 3 video shows a man being taken into custody after at least 4 Philadelphia police officers were shot in Philly's Nicetown-Tioga section.

The man's role in the shooting is not known at this time.



The officers could be seen crouching behind police vehicles on the blocked off street.

The officers could be seen crouching behind police vehicles on the blocked off street.

Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted there was at least one suspect firing at police officers.

Video shows a massive police presence in a neighbourhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting them in the back of a police car.

At least one suspect is in custody but officers are still looking for a second suspect.

Authorities evacuated people from their homes and nearby businesses as they attempt to take control over the situation.

Temple University tweeted that a lockdown "is in effect for Health Sciences Centre Campus".

"Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding," the tweet reads.

BREAKING VIDEO: Officers with guns drawn in Philadelphia active shooter situation; multiple officers injured, shots continuing to be fired

Lockdown is in effect for Health Sciences Center Campus. Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding.

