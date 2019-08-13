The Mona Lisa gets around.

In 1516, she was lugged out of Italy on the back of a mule by Leonardo da Vinci and ended up in France, where she became royal property. She lived for a time at the Palace of Versailles, then moved permanently to the Louvre Museum. That stay was interrupted in 1911, when a thief snatched her off the walls and kept her for two years in his Paris apartment before he was caught trying to sell her in Florence, Italy.

Now, the Mona Lisa is on the move again. And while it's only a temporary

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.