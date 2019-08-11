Police in Wales have asked the public not to mock a wanted man after they posted a rather embarrassing photo of him on their Facebook page - but the world is not having a bar of it.

Last week Gwent Police posted an image of Jermaine Taylor from Newport who breached his licence conditions after being released from jail in December.

The 21-year-old's mug shot was posted along with an online appeal.

But instead of the public helping police locate the wanted man, they instead made fun of his receding hairline which became the butt of jokes and puns from around the world.

Advertisement

"He walked out of the complex at precisely 7.30pm, and his hairline at 7.45pm," one Kiwi chimed in.

Lea Hook said: "He was last seen in town; Police are combing the area."

Another chipped in saying: "Push his release date back further than his hairline, that should teach him."

Mario Saeed: "21 year old?? That was one windy paper run."

One person wrote: "Who done his hair? Moses?"

Others chimed in with: "Head like a lolly that's been dropped on a cat's back."

"Looks like his hairline is on the run too."

"What is it with prisoners released on licence, hair today gone tomorrow. ........"

Advertisement

However, following the comments, police have attempted to stop people mocking the suspect reminding commenters abusing people on social media is against the law.

"Please remember that harassing, threatening and abusing people on social media can be against the law.

"Our advice is to be as careful on social media as you would in any other form of communication. If you say something about someone which is grossly offensive or is of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, then you could be investigated by the police."

The photo has received more than 84,000 comments and been shared a whopping 14,000 times.